IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FDA testing dairy cows for bird flu after fragments found in pasteurized milk
April 25, 202402:36
  • Now Playing

    FDA testing dairy cows for bird flu after fragments found in pasteurized milk

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    LAPD begins arresting protesters on USC campus

    02:24

  • LAPD marches towards USC protesters

    03:21

  • Residents in South Carolina call police after cicadas create loud buzz

    01:00

  • Insurers scale back reimbursements for drugs used for weight loss

    02:44

  • Biden signs foreign aid bill to provide new funding to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

    01:35

  • New pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country

    03:28

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

    03:49

  • Biden Administration announces new rules to speed refunds for passengers whose flights are disrupted

    01:34

  • Flint, Michigan residents still fighting for safe water 10 years after crisis

    05:22

  • Arizona state House votes to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban

    04:06

  • Deathbed confession helps solve West Virginia cold case

    03:16

  • Brown University students join pro-Palestinian protests

    01:19

  • Cameraman sues Megan Thee Stallion for harassment

    02:18

  • Foreign aid passes: How the delay in funding affected Ukraine and Israel wars

    04:03

  • FDA finds fragments of the bird flu virus in pasteurized milk

    02:41

  • Federal Trade Commission votes to ban most noncompete agreements

    03:31

  • Columbia students representing Jewish and pro-Palestinian sides speak about protests

    12:22

  • Pro-Palestinian protest grows at UC Berkeley campus

    01:40

  • Donald Trump welcomes former Japanese prime minister to New York

    00:33

NBC News NOW

FDA testing dairy cows for bird flu after fragments found in pasteurized milk

02:36

The U.S Department of Agriculture issued an order that dairy cows being transported from one farm to another state should be tested for bird flu. Dr.  Vin Gupta talks to NBC News' Hallie Jackson on what people need to know about the virus. April 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    FDA testing dairy cows for bird flu after fragments found in pasteurized milk

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    LAPD begins arresting protesters on USC campus

    02:24

  • LAPD marches towards USC protesters

    03:21

  • Residents in South Carolina call police after cicadas create loud buzz

    01:00

  • Insurers scale back reimbursements for drugs used for weight loss

    02:44

  • Biden signs foreign aid bill to provide new funding to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

    01:35
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All