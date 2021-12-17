FDA to permanently allow abortion pills by mail

The Food and Drug Administration said that it will permanently allow patients to receive abortion pills by mail, expanding access to abortion, and could help some women circumvent restrictions on abortion in states like Texas.Dec. 17, 2021
