IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Some major companies, hospitals suspending vaccine mandates

    04:43

  • Paralyzed graduate walks to receive his Master's degree

    01:55

  • Former employee takes the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    03:10

  • Meta bans organizations in global 'surveillance-for-hire' industry targeting journalists

    05:06

  • CDC panel says people shouldn't get J&J vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available

    07:07

  • NYC offers 500,000 free rapid Covid tests, 1 million masks amid case surge

    01:08

  • Remaining missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti released two months after abduction

    03:49

  • CDC recommends people not get Johnson & Johnson vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available

    01:53

  • Students called racial slurs, bullied as 'critical race theory' protests spill into classes

    03:23

  • Biden: Medal of Honor recipients 'embody the highest ideals of selfless service'

    01:20

  • Biden awards Medal of Honor to first Black service member for actions in Iraq

    03:39

  • Closing statements begin in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial

    00:57

  • Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand

    01:35

  • Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’

    03:49

  • Kabul’s only Covid hospital faces major supply issues amid multiple crises

    04:22

  • Why cryptocurrencies and stocks are becoming popular holiday gifts

    04:11

  • Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to resume with opening of defense’s case

    02:11

  • Prosecution in trial of Kim Potter expected to rest, defense to call witnesses

    04:35

  • More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee

    02:42

  • Author and activist bell hooks dies at age 69

    02:13

NBC News NOW

FDA to permanently allow abortion pills by mail

00:35

The Food and Drug Administration said that it will permanently allow patients to receive abortion pills by mail, expanding access to abortion, and could help some women circumvent restrictions on abortion in states like Texas.Dec. 17, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    Some major companies, hospitals suspending vaccine mandates

    04:43

  • Paralyzed graduate walks to receive his Master's degree

    01:55

  • Former employee takes the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    03:10

  • Meta bans organizations in global 'surveillance-for-hire' industry targeting journalists

    05:06

  • CDC panel says people shouldn't get J&J vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available

    07:07

  • NYC offers 500,000 free rapid Covid tests, 1 million masks amid case surge

    01:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All