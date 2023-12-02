IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    College student shot in Burlington, Vermont speaks out

    01:43

  • Fighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire ends

    03:09

  • Son of hostage still in Gaza speaks out as fighting resumes

    01:49

  • Israel shouldn’t have rested Hamas battle plan ‘on the shelf,’ John Brennan says

    10:30

  • More pauses and renewed fighting in Gaza are ‘inevitable,’ says Richard Haass

    06:21

  • Blinken blames Hamas for breaking Israel truce

    02:55

  • Israel releases video of Gaza airstrikes as war resumes

    01:15

  • Gazans angry at 'unjust' orders by Israel to flee Khan Younis for Rafah

    01:13

  • Dozens of Palestinians killed as Israel resumes bombing of Gaza

    04:06

  • Israel resumes airstrikes against Gaza after 7-day truce

    03:21

  • Explosion shatters the crowded alleys of a Khan Younis refugee camp

    00:45

  • Body pulled from debris of Khan Younis building after truce expires

    00:36

  • War between Hamas and Israel resumes after truce ends

    01:49

  • Truce between Israel and Hamas ends

    00:37

  • Mothers of college students shot in Vermont speak out about incident

    02:01

  • Cease-fire in Gaza will extend at least through tomorrow, Israeli military says

    03:39

  • Biden administration focused on extending Israel-Hamas pauses, Blinken says

    01:55

  • Some of the child hostages have come back 'whispering,' says Israeli hostage family member

    07:53

  • Hamas is treating hostages ‘as currency,’ says fmr. director of U.S. hostage rescue

    04:12

  • Watch: Hamas releases two more hostages in Gaza

    01:31

NBC News NOW

Fear and Faith: Palestinians in America

27:21

As incidents of violence and harassment targeting Palestinian-Americans have risen since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, NBC News takes a deeper look at how the community is responding. NBC News reporters speak with Arab leaders from educational and political institutions, as well as Kinnan Abdalhamid, one of the Palestinian-American college students injured in a disturbing attack in Vermont.Dec. 2, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    College student shot in Burlington, Vermont speaks out

    01:43

  • Fighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire ends

    03:09

  • Son of hostage still in Gaza speaks out as fighting resumes

    01:49

  • Israel shouldn’t have rested Hamas battle plan ‘on the shelf,’ John Brennan says

    10:30

  • More pauses and renewed fighting in Gaza are ‘inevitable,’ says Richard Haass

    06:21

  • Blinken blames Hamas for breaking Israel truce

    02:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All