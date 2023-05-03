IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jenny Craig tells employees it will shut its doors

  • U.S. is ready for high-level talks with China, American ambassador says

    03:22

  • British teen who camps out for charity invited to King Charles’ coronation

    02:55

  • Russia claims Ukraine attempted to assassinate Putin using drones

    00:35
  • Now Playing

    Fed expected to raise interest rates for 10th consecutive time

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after 4-day manhunt

    02:34

  • Writers' strike brings movie and TV productions to a standstill

    04:32

  • Biden invites congressional leaders to White House for debt ceiling talks

    04:13

  • Writers’ strike could bring Hollywood and TV productions to a halt

    02:25

  • House Speaker McCarthy to address Israel’s parliament

    03:45

  • How First Republic Bank became the third major bank to fail in 2023

    04:48

  • More than a dozen dead after Russian airstrike in Ukraine

    03:09

  • DOJ sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth

    02:38

  • Trump takes aim at Biden during New Hampshire campaign rally

    04:53

  • Former Vice President Pence testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury

    04:17

  • Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan discuss Broadway’s revival of ‘The Sign’

    04:01

  • Mont. Rep. Zooey Zephyr responds after being silenced by Republican lawmakers

    04:20

  • DeSantis visits Israel ahead of expected presidential run

    03:33

  • Jack Teixeira is a ‘serious flight risk’ ahead of hearing, prosecutors say

    03:49

  • U.S. and South Korea unveil ‘Washington Declaration’

    03:40

  • U.S. faces deep political and cultural divide ahead of 2024 election

    03:14

NBC News NOW

Fed expected to raise interest rates for 10th consecutive time

02:36

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce an increase to key interest rates for the 10th consecutive time in an effort to combat inflation. NBC's Brain Cheung reports on what economic impact the decision could have.May 3, 2023

  • U.S. is ready for high-level talks with China, American ambassador says

    03:22

  • British teen who camps out for charity invited to King Charles’ coronation

    02:55

  • Russia claims Ukraine attempted to assassinate Putin using drones

    00:35
  • Now Playing

    Fed expected to raise interest rates for 10th consecutive time

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after 4-day manhunt

    02:34

  • Writers' strike brings movie and TV productions to a standstill

    04:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All