NBC News NOW

Fed chair announces increase to key interest rates: 'Inflation is much too high'

00:45

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke to reporters and announced that there would be a 0.75% increase to key interest rates in order to combat inflation.June 15, 2022

