IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Federal appeals court appears skeptical over Texas immigration enforcement law
March 20, 202403:22
  • Now Playing

    Federal appeals court appears skeptical over Texas immigration enforcement law

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates

    02:33

  • Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce immigration law

    02:34

  • First 'Goon Squad' officer sentenced to 20 years for torture of two Black men

    02:35

  • Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:17

  • Crews start to assess damage from tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio

    03:21

  • Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia

    02:16

  • First split liver transplant performed at NYU Langone 

    02:59

  • Realtor group could cut commissions to settle lawsuits

    02:07

  • Cancer survivor finds sweetness in making chocolate

    02:09

  • Autopsy shows transgender teen Nex Benedict died by suicide

    03:12

  • SpaceX declares Starship launch a success

    02:21

  • Former Treasury Secy. Mnuchin says he's putting together a group to buy TikTok

    02:41

  • How to files taxes for free this season 

    03:44

  • What’s next for Haiti after prime minister resigns?

    03:05

  • Robert Hur faces questions from lawmakers on Biden classified documents report

    03:47

  • Security footage shows Missouri student now missing in Nashville

    03:15

  • New transgender housing units expected in Colorado prison

    05:02

  • Narcan rollout falls short of expectations

    03:31

  • Medicare expands mental health coverage

    02:58

NBC News NOW

Federal appeals court appears skeptical over Texas immigration enforcement law

03:22

Arguments were heard on a Texas state law that gives local police the power to arrest migrants who enter the country illegally after it was blocked by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley describes how the three-judge panel seemed skeptical of Texas’ solicitor general argument. March 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Federal appeals court appears skeptical over Texas immigration enforcement law

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates

    02:33

  • Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce immigration law

    02:34

  • First 'Goon Squad' officer sentenced to 20 years for torture of two Black men

    02:35

  • Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:17

  • Crews start to assess damage from tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio

    03:21
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All