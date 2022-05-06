IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Federal bill seeks to end race and income disparities in FEMA aid after disasters

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Navy addresses morale concerns after several suicides on USS George Washington

    03:19

  • Car used by Alabama corrections officer and escaped inmate found in Tennessee

    03:39

  • Family sues U.S. government for son's killing at Illinois federal prison

    02:06

  • Florida teacher fired after classroom discussion on sexuality

    02:19

  • Biden to discuss future of manufacturing jobs in Ohio

    03:39

  • NH police plead for public's help in case of couple murdered on their afternoon hike

    02:17

  • Mother of former Miss USA speaks out for first time after daughter's suicide 

    04:58

  • Women share intimate stories of their abortions

    08:53

  • Woman saves mother-in-law's life through kidney transplant

    02:00

  • U.S. State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained'

    02:08

  • Amber Heard details alleged sexual assault from ex-husband Johnny Depp

    04:13

  • How one million U.S. Covid deaths look like across the country 

    02:57

  • California mother speaks out after teen son dies by suicide over cyber blackmail

    02:02

  • Witness describes scene after man opens emergency exit on moving plane in Chicago

    01:34

  • Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma as severe weather sweeps region

    01:47

  • New omicron subvariant fueling Covid surge across much of U.S.

    01:40

  • Amber Heard testifies against Johnny Depp in defamation lawsuit

    01:43

  • Heard explains thought process for staying in Depp relationship: ‘It couldn’t get worse than this, right?’

    03:36

  • Heard recounts violent 2015 altercation with Depp: ‘I don’t know how I survived’

    11:18

NBC News NOW

Federal bill seeks to end race and income disparities in FEMA aid after disasters

04:17

Democrats in Washington introduced a bill this week to make FEMA’s disaster response more equitable after studies have shown white survivors with higher income are more likely to receive aid. The legislation would require FEMA to center equity in its programs and alter the way it collects data to fix disparities. NBC News' Bracey Harris reports.May 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Federal bill seeks to end race and income disparities in FEMA aid after disasters

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Navy addresses morale concerns after several suicides on USS George Washington

    03:19

  • Car used by Alabama corrections officer and escaped inmate found in Tennessee

    03:39

  • Family sues U.S. government for son's killing at Illinois federal prison

    02:06

  • Florida teacher fired after classroom discussion on sexuality

    02:19

  • Biden to discuss future of manufacturing jobs in Ohio

    03:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All