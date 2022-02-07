IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Federal hate crime trial of 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery to focus on race

02:51

Jury selection is underway in the federal hate crime trial of the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. The federal trial differs from the state trial because it will look at whether race played a role and explore whether the men violated Arbery’s civil rights. Feb. 7, 2022

