Federal hate crime trial of 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery to focus on race
02:51
Jury selection is underway in the federal hate crime trial of the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. The federal trial differs from the state trial because it will look at whether race played a role and explore whether the men violated Arbery’s civil rights. Feb. 7, 2022
UP NEXT
One dead, 1 taken to hospital after Washington supermarket shooting
01:49
Biden praises 'united approach' with Germany to deter Russia from threatening Ukraine
01:57
Frontier, Spirit merge to form fifth largest U.S. airline
02:17
Congress persists on election reform despite Trump's ongoing attacks
02:33
New Jersey to lift school mask mandate effective next month
00:24
Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slur in past podcasts