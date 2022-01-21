Federal judge approves deal to resolve Puerto Rico's bankruptcy
A federal judge approved a restructuring plan that would reduce the largest portion of Puerto Rico’s $70 billion debt. NBC News’ Nicole Acevedo reports on how close the territory is to ending its bankruptcy.Jan. 21, 2022
Federal judge approves deal to resolve Puerto Rico's bankruptcy
