    Federal judge extends ban for third time on Kentucky’s new abortion law

    02:38
    Biden hails technological collaboration with South Korea during Samsung tour

    01:46

  • House Democrats introduce draft proposal to start decolonizing Puerto Rico

    01:20

  • Georgia voters face final day of early voting as Kemp maintains strong lead over Purdue

    04:49

  • Senate passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package

    02:37

  • Oklahoma one step closer to banning abortions at conception

    01:00

  • Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment

    02:12

  • Florida police announce charges for biker and deputy after taser likely set man on fire 

    02:54

  • Johnny Depp's past in question on day 19 of $50 million defamation trial

    03:33

  • NYC health officials investigating potential monkeypox case in U.S.

    03:05

  • Experts say mass shootings are preventable with mental health and police intervention

    02:58

  • Judge weighs whether Bronx Zoo elephant can legally be considered a person

    05:16

  • University of Chicago seeks FDA approval to use skin grafts to treat addiction

    03:03

  • Senate passes new $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, sends to Biden

    03:34

  • Navy desertions increase amid growing concerns over suicide and mental health

    02:47

  • First case of monkeypox identified in U.S. as outbreak grows in Europe

    02:54

  • CDC investigating hepatitis in children as cases continue to rise

    02:24

  • Amber Heard defense team questions witnesses on Johnny Depp's character

    02:00

  • NYC paramedic shot in ambulance by patient on Staten Island

    00:21

  • Buffalo shooting suspect indicted by grand jury, more charges expected

    01:13

NBC News NOW

Federal judge extends ban for third time on Kentucky’s new abortion law

02:38

NBC News’ Pete Williams reports on what is being argued in court against the new law, which would ban abortions after 15 weeks and restrict access to abortion medication.May 20, 2022

Best of NBC News

