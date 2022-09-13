Federal judge hands down verdicts in trial of three Jan 6. defendants

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
After a two-week non-jury trial, three men facing multiple criminal charges for their role in the January 6th insurrection were found guilty of assaulting, resisting, and impeding certain officers. The men were found not guilty on other charges despite federal prosecutors being able to get guilty verdicts on every charge against every defendant from the riot. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports.  Sept. 13, 2022

