    Federal judge restricts White House from contact with social media companies

Federal judge restricts White House from contact with social media companies

A U.S. federal judge has blocked some of the agencies and officials of President Biden's administration from communicating with social media companies to moderate content. The ruling is in response to a lawsuit by two Republican attorney generals. July 5, 2023

