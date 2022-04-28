Federal judge upholds Trump-era Title 42 immigration policy

Overnight, a judge upheld Title 42, a policy that allowed the U.S. to remove migrants and bar them from entering the country to protect public health as the Biden administration seeks to end the Trump-era policy. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down how the judge’s ruling is impacting President Biden’s immigration policy and how the political divide over Title 42 is impacting lawmakers’ efforts to pass other Covid-19 aid packages. April 28, 2022