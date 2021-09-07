Millions of jobless Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid as benefits program ends
As the federal pandemic unemployment benefits program expires, an estimated 7.5 million families could struggle to make ends meet, according to the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. NBC News’ Ben Popken explains what’s next for families who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic and how the economy could be impacted as the benefits programs comes to an end. Sept. 7, 2021