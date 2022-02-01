Federal prisons on lockdown after deadly fight at Texas facility
00:50
After a fight involving gang members inside the U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont in Texas, a nationwide lockdown of all federal prison was ordered. NBC News' Ken Dilanian explains why one fight caused such a strict reaction.Feb. 1, 2022
UP NEXT
NFL legend Tom Brady officially announces retirement: 'I am so proud of what we have achieved'
03:50
‘A frat house without the booze’: How Olympians avoided Covid before heading to Beijing
02:50
Florida GOP seeks to ban discussions on sexual orientation, race in schools
04:56
Judge rejects hate crime plea deal for two men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery
03:36
U.K.’s Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after Covid lockdown parties report
04:00
Mike Pence’s former chief of staff testifies before House Jan. 6 committee