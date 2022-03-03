Federal prosecutors argue Texas man 'lit the match' of Jan. 6 riot
01:13
Federal prosecutors allege that a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, "lit the match" of the January 6 Capitol riot during opening statements in his trial. NBC's Ken Dilanian reports on what charges he faces and developments in the case.March 3, 2022
