Federal prosecutors charge dual citizen illegally acting as Russian agent in the U.S.
02:21
Federal prosecutors have charged a dual U.S.-Russian citizen with illegally acting as an agent of the Russian government in the United States, working to spread Russian interest for nearly a decade. NBC's Tom Winter reports. March 9, 2022
Former Ukraine minister of finance on Russian oil ban:' Momentous step on behalf of the U.S.':
09:05
Now Playing
Federal prosecutors charge dual citizen illegally acting as Russian agent in the U.S.
02:21
UP NEXT
Congress passes bill to overhaul U.S. Postal Service, boost delivery
01:20
Congressional leaders reach deal on government funding
01:31
Lead exposure lowered the IQ of about half the U.S. population, study shows
01:40
How Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill could impact members of the LGBTQ community