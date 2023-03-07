IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How a Texas lawsuit could impact state’s near-total abortion ban

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to testify on state of the economy

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    NBA star Ja Morant appears to flash gun on social media

    04:33

  • New study says Hubble Space Telescope faces threat from private companies' satellites

    02:43

  • Report says more younger people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer

    03:58

  • Justice Department says police can sue Trump over Jan. 6

    02:57

  • ASL performer speaks about the importance of using artistic sign language to capture deaf perspective

    03:34

  • The inspiring story behind Cambridge University’s youngest Black professor

    04:10

  • Why some GOP heavyweights are skipping CPAC

    02:44

  • AG Garland grilled by Senate lawmakers during DOJ hearing

    03:12

  • Jury hears closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

    05:22

  • Eli Lilly caps out-of-pocket insulin cost at $35 a month

    00:59

  • China-linked hackers targeted 39 industries on most continents in 2022, report finds

    03:23

  • How ‘Take It Down’ is helping people remove online explicit images and videos

    03:27

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid

    04:24

  • New bipartisan House committee investigates Chinese economic and security threats

    03:36

  • How one talent agency is creating opportunities for creators of color

    02:18

  • A look at Crimea as Ukraine hopes to retake the Russian-annexed territory

    01:56

  • How a group of Gen Z missionaries is working to empower young Black leaders

    03:16

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s student debt relief plan

    02:43

NBC News NOW

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to testify on state of the economy

03:58

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to appear before Congress to answer questions about how the economy has fared over the last six months as inflation and interest rates have both soared. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles explains what to expect from Powell’s testimony. March 7, 2023

  • How a Texas lawsuit could impact state’s near-total abortion ban

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to testify on state of the economy

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    NBA star Ja Morant appears to flash gun on social media

    04:33

  • New study says Hubble Space Telescope faces threat from private companies' satellites

    02:43

  • Report says more younger people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer

    03:58

  • Justice Department says police can sue Trump over Jan. 6

    02:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All