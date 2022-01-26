IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Federal Reserve chairman talks labor market progress ahead of interest rate hike 04:34
UP NEXT
Sacramento EMTs reaching 'boiling point' with staff shortages amid omicron surge 04:24 How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public 03:40 Will Justice Breyer's replacement alter direction of Supreme Court? 04:25 How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement? 03:14 New study offers clues into who could get 'long Covid' 01:45 Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation 02:49 Boris Johnson under pressure ahead of U.K. report into Covid lockdown breaches 04:09 Radio host Alex Jones pleads the Fifth ‘almost 100 times’ in Jan. 6 deposition 04:25 Covid hospitalizations decline in Rhode Island after omicron peak 04:40 Boston man won’t receive heart transplant due to vaccination refusal 03:50 6-year-old cancer survivor named honorary letter carrier 02:06 Judge calls Texas Governor’s ‘Operation Lone Star’ unconstitutional 03:49 Newly authorized anti-viral pills combating Covid are difficult to access 04:48 How to access the government’s rollout of free N95 masks 01:31 First-time gun buyers driving up sales as gun violence numbers increase 04:53 Cup Foods employee, FBI video analyst testify in trial of officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights 05:40 Hospitals receive $2 billion in federal aid to fight Covid 03:11 Second NYPD officer dies after domestic disturbance call 04:30 New online SAT test will be shorter, report students' scores faster 01:55 Federal Reserve chairman talks labor market progress ahead of interest rate hike 04:34
During a press conference Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke about strong labor markets and the economy. This comes as the Federal Reserve signaled it will hike interest rates soon. CNBC’s Morgan Brennan explains how a future interest rate hike affects both consumer prices and things like consumer loans.
Jan. 26, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Federal Reserve chairman talks labor market progress ahead of interest rate hike 04:34
UP NEXT
Sacramento EMTs reaching 'boiling point' with staff shortages amid omicron surge 04:24 How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public 03:40 Will Justice Breyer's replacement alter direction of Supreme Court? 04:25 How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement? 03:14 New study offers clues into who could get 'long Covid' 01:45