    Federal Reserve chairman talks labor market progress ahead of interest rate hike

    Sacramento EMTs reaching 'boiling point' with staff shortages amid omicron surge

  • How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public

  • Will Justice Breyer's replacement alter direction of Supreme Court?

  • How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement?

  • New study offers clues into who could get 'long Covid'

  • Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation

  • Boris Johnson under pressure ahead of U.K. report into Covid lockdown breaches

  • Radio host Alex Jones pleads the Fifth ‘almost 100 times’ in Jan. 6 deposition

  • Covid hospitalizations decline in Rhode Island after omicron peak

  • Boston man won’t receive heart transplant due to vaccination refusal 

  • 6-year-old cancer survivor named honorary letter carrier

  • Judge calls Texas Governor’s ‘Operation Lone Star’ unconstitutional

  • Newly authorized anti-viral pills combating Covid are difficult to access

  • How to access the government’s rollout of free N95 masks

  • First-time gun buyers driving up sales as gun violence numbers increase

  • Cup Foods employee, FBI video analyst testify in trial of officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights

  • Hospitals receive $2 billion in federal aid to fight Covid

  • Second NYPD officer dies after domestic disturbance call

  • New online SAT test will be shorter, report students' scores faster

NBC News NOW

Federal Reserve chairman talks labor market progress ahead of interest rate hike

During a press conference Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke about strong labor markets and the economy. This comes as the Federal Reserve signaled it will hike interest rates soon. CNBC’s Morgan Brennan explains how a future interest rate hike affects both consumer prices and things like consumer loans. Jan. 26, 2022

