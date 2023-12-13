Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady as inflation cools

- Now Playing
Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady as inflation cools02:33
- UP NEXT
DOE investigating alleged ethnic discrimination at several universities01:01
November CPI shows prices increasing at a slower rate02:58
Trial begins to decide how much Giuliani owes election workers he defamed02:21
Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure02:24
Air Force finds Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira acted alone02:02
Appeals court partially upholds Trump gag order in election interference case00:56
How police officers train for active shooter situations03:14
Jews mark first night of Hanukkah as Israel-Hamas war hits two-month mark03:45
Las Vegas police respond to shooting on UNLV campus, say suspect is dead05:05
Cherokee Nation slams Mattel over Barbie meant to honor historic female leader02:38
Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress02:18
Freed hostages accuse Israeli government of inaction over remaining rescues01:53
Sen. Tuberville drops hold on military promotions02:27
Lawsuit alleges Panera Bread’s Charged Lemonade responsible for a second death03:09
Fentanyl exposure during pregnancy possibly linked to new medical syndrome in babies02:03
Supreme Court hears arguments on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement02:37
Appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case02:02
Hamas agrees to free 10 Israeli hostages in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners03:36
AI chatbots like ChatGPT promoted eating disorder tips and 'thinspo' content04:30
- Now Playing
Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady as inflation cools02:33
- UP NEXT
DOE investigating alleged ethnic discrimination at several universities01:01
November CPI shows prices increasing at a slower rate02:58
Trial begins to decide how much Giuliani owes election workers he defamed02:21
Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure02:24
Air Force finds Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira acted alone02:02
Play All