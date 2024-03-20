IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Federal Reserve set to announce the latest interest rate decision
March 20, 202402:47
The Federal Reserve will announce the latest interest rate decision as many Americans still feel the burden of higher costs with inflation remaining high. NBC News' Brian Cheung explains what to expect from the Federal Reserve's decision and what impact it could have on the economy.March 20, 2024

