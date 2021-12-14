IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Federal Trade Commission takes Martin Shkreli to trial over drug price hike

    00:12
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecutors focus on police department’s use-of-force policies in Kim Potter trial

    03:00

  • Pentagon says no U.S. troops will be punished for botched drone strike in Afghanistan

    02:19

  • NFL player Carl Nassib designs rainbow shoes to support LGBTQ community

    00:41

  • How a Tiktoker traded her way from bobby pin to dream home

    01:12

  • Spring-like temperatures likely helped fuel December tornadoes

    07:38

  • Golden Globes announce award nominations but does Hollywood care?

    03:13

  • Kentucky family photo found over 100 miles away after tornado

    02:21

  • Oxford school district facing $100 million lawsuit over school shooting

    02:12

  • House to take up criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows

    06:54

  • ‘It just picked us up and threw us around’: Kentucky resident describes night of tornado

    02:52

  • Survivors of deadly tornadoes describe the moment the storm hit their homes

    01:24

  • Sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Larry Nassar case

    00:27

  • How one Colorado family is raising their kids without gender expectations

    04:27

  • Kentucky factory workers say they were threatened with firing if they left before tornado

    03:22

  • Derek Chauvin will change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

    01:11

  • Kim Kardashian announces she passed California 'baby bar' exam

    00:14

  • Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea, 2 crew members missing

    00:10

  • Kentucky man describes saving neighbor trapped in tornado debris

    04:35

  • Kentucky governor expects death toll will ‘continue to grow’ in wake of tornado

    03:04

NBC News NOW

Federal Trade Commission takes Martin Shkreli to trial over drug price hike

00:12

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several states are taking Martin Shkreli to trial. The Vyera Pharmaceuticals founder is accused of orchestrating an illegal scheme to raise prices of the lifesaving drug Daraprim. Dec. 14, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Federal Trade Commission takes Martin Shkreli to trial over drug price hike

    00:12
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecutors focus on police department’s use-of-force policies in Kim Potter trial

    03:00

  • Pentagon says no U.S. troops will be punished for botched drone strike in Afghanistan

    02:19

  • NFL player Carl Nassib designs rainbow shoes to support LGBTQ community

    00:41

  • How a Tiktoker traded her way from bobby pin to dream home

    01:12

  • Spring-like temperatures likely helped fuel December tornadoes

    07:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All