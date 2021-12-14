Federal Trade Commission takes Martin Shkreli to trial over drug price hike
00:12
Share this -
copied
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several states are taking Martin Shkreli to trial. The Vyera Pharmaceuticals founder is accused of orchestrating an illegal scheme to raise prices of the lifesaving drug Daraprim. Dec. 14, 2021
Now Playing
Federal Trade Commission takes Martin Shkreli to trial over drug price hike
00:12
UP NEXT
Prosecutors focus on police department’s use-of-force policies in Kim Potter trial
03:00
Pentagon says no U.S. troops will be punished for botched drone strike in Afghanistan
02:19
NFL player Carl Nassib designs rainbow shoes to support LGBTQ community
00:41
How a Tiktoker traded her way from bobby pin to dream home
01:12
Spring-like temperatures likely helped fuel December tornadoes