IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 21 police officers charged with murder or manslaughter in 2021

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    Feds accuse Michael Avenatti of cheating Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 in book proceeds

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote

    03:48

  • Majority of Americans think U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, according to NBC News poll

    03:48

  • Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’

    03:52

  • Biden considers deploying U.S. troops near Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

    06:53

  • Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh lays out new job initiatives

    12:41

  • Tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley

    04:51

  • Married couple found brutally murdered near Texas-Mexico border

    03:13

  • Mask regulations in schools trigger controversy among parents  

    02:39

  • D.A. says no charges filed in the death of Cedric Lofton

    05:20

  • How a Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect gas prices in the U.S.

    01:51

  • U.S. stock market has worst week since 2020

    03:16

  • Glitch in government's Covid test website not allowing some to order kits

    02:37

  • I Am Vanessa Guillén Act: Military enacts historic sexual harassment and abuse reforms

    02:52

  • Federal judge approves deal to resolve Puerto Rico's bankruptcy

    02:04

  • Saudi-led air strikes target sites in Yemen causing unknown number of deaths

    00:36

  • Synagogues face ethical dilemma to create safe space for all while protecting against antisemitism

    03:53

  • CDC says boosters are 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from omicron

    00:33

  • Study tracks on-duty police charged, convicted of murder or manslaughter

    10:49

NBC News NOW

Feds accuse Michael Avenatti of cheating Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 in book proceeds

02:11

Prosecutors allege that attorney Michael Avenatti cheated Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 from her book proceeds, and is now facing charges of wire fraud as well as aggravated identity theft surrounding keeping Daniels from getting paid by her publisher. Jan. 24, 2022

  • 21 police officers charged with murder or manslaughter in 2021

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    Feds accuse Michael Avenatti of cheating Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 in book proceeds

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote

    03:48

  • Majority of Americans think U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, according to NBC News poll

    03:48

  • Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’

    03:52

  • Biden considers deploying U.S. troops near Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

    06:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All