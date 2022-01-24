Feds accuse Michael Avenatti of cheating Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 in book proceeds
02:11
Share this -
copied
Prosecutors allege that attorney Michael Avenatti cheated Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 from her book proceeds, and is now facing charges of wire fraud as well as aggravated identity theft surrounding keeping Daniels from getting paid by her publisher. Jan. 24, 2022
21 police officers charged with murder or manslaughter in 2021
03:06
Now Playing
Feds accuse Michael Avenatti of cheating Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 in book proceeds
02:11
UP NEXT
Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote
03:48
Majority of Americans think U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, according to NBC News poll
03:48
Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’
03:52
Biden considers deploying U.S. troops near Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise