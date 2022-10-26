IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Female bodybuilders describe widespread sexual exploitation

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid backlash over antisemitic remarks

    03:56

  • Texas teen fights for his life after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's lot

    01:54

  • 5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California

    00:17

  • Kentucky miner's family dedication goes viral

    02:14

  • Cal Tech Seismologist discusses 5.1 magnitude California earthquake

    01:17

  • St. Louis high school shooter was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition

    02:24

  • 5 people rescued from Grand Canyon after being stranded 21 stories down

    01:29

  • Arizona hospital misses breast cancers in dozens of patients

    03:40

  • Tripledemic puts U.S. hospitals in ‘crisis mode’

    01:50

  • Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee

    03:15

  • Native Americans, white farmers work to block proposed carbon pipeline in Dakotas

    03:33

  • Armed protesters target Oregon Drag Queen Storytime

    01:30

  • Amazon delivery driver dead after dog attack at Missouri home

    00:38

  • 'A horrific rollercoaster:' Family of San Antonio teen shot by police speak publicly about shooting

    01:19

  • St. Louis school gunman armed with AR-15 rifle, 600 rounds of ammo

    03:16

  • 'I'll probably have a nightmare or two': Hunter survives Wyoming grizzly attack

    01:07

  • Victims identified in Dallas hospital shooting

    02:04

  • Ohio man says he ‘had no other choice’ than to kill mother of his child, family members

    01:12

  • Security footage shows kidnapping attempt outside of Florida school

    01:28

NBC News NOW

Female bodybuilders describe widespread sexual exploitation

07:09

A new Washington Post investigation lays out the exploitation female bodybuilders experience as the Post spoke with former competitors and judges about rigged competitions, sexual favors, and nude photography within the industry. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by the co-author of the report Desmond Butler to break down the investigation’s findings. Oct. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Female bodybuilders describe widespread sexual exploitation

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid backlash over antisemitic remarks

    03:56

  • Texas teen fights for his life after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's lot

    01:54

  • 5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California

    00:17

  • Kentucky miner's family dedication goes viral

    02:14

  • Cal Tech Seismologist discusses 5.1 magnitude California earthquake

    01:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All