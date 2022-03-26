Fentanyl crisis increasingly impacting children in U.S.
03:27
Fentanyl deaths among teens have tripled in the last two years with some victims dying from the drug without knowing they were consuming it. Fentanyl is tens of times more powerful than morphine and is now the most common drug involved in overdose incidents in the U.S., according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. March 26, 2022
