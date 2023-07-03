IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Missing teen found alive after 8 years, police hunt suspects after explosive attacks around D.C., and severe weather could threaten July 4 plans

    Fewer arrests made in protests over fatal police shooting in France

    04:01
    Israel launches deadly military operation in occupied West Bank

    03:39

  • Biden condemns Supreme Court’s ruling on student loan relief plan

    04:39

  • Millions under severe weather threat ahead of Fourth of July holiday

    04:40

  • Suspected Chinese spy balloon used American-made technology

    02:48

  • An inside look at the Aspen Ideas Festival

    05:58

  • What is the public opinion on affirmative action?

    04:45

  • Extreme heat expected to disrupt July Fourth travel

    04:17

  • Affirmative action ruling will impact ‘feeling of belonging’ on campuses, HBCU dean says

    04:24

  • Biden ‘disappointed’ with Supreme Court’s overturning of affirmative action

    02:08

  • Harvard student reacts to affirmative action ruling: 'This has immediate impacts'

    03:54

  • Biden pushes economic vision amid re-election campaign

    03:30

  • Fashion brand Shein faces backlash over influencer factory tour

    03:30

  • Supreme Court expected to rule on affirmative action and student loan cases

    04:08

  • How severe weather could impact your July Fourth travel plans

    03:47

  • Comedian Tina Friml shines light on cerebral palsy through humor

    05:17

  • Meta and TikTok unveil new parental controls aimed at protecting teens

    03:02

  • Kevin Spacey faces multiple charges of sexual offenses in London

    02:22

  • Georgia secretary of state to meet with federal investigators over 2020 election

    03:38

  • Biden to tout economic record during major address in Chicago

    02:38

NBC News NOW

Fewer arrests made in protests over fatal police shooting in France

04:01

Mass protests across France over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old have appeared to calm down with fewer arrests made overnight, but the country is still on edge after nearly a week of violent riots. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports from Paris. July 3, 2023

Best of NBC News

