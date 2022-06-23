Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says

As the war in Ukraine rages on, advisers to President Zelenskyy are warning that fighting in key Donbas cities could lead to a “fearsome climax” in the country. Distinguished Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, Joe Cirincione, joins News NOW to explain whether Russian forces could capture the entire Luhansk region and how European Union membership could aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia. June 23, 2022