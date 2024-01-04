IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Where is the humanity?' asks eyewitness of deadly blasts in Gaza's Khan Younis

    Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict

    Double bombing in Iran kills 84 people at memorial event

  • Israeli army chief says his forces are in 'a very high state of readiness' on Lebanese border

  • Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Blasts kill over 100 people during memorial of Iranian commander

  • Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut, stoking fears of escalation

  • Palestinians in Ramallah protest killing of Hamas official

  • Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike

  • Video shows aftermath of Beirut drone strike on Hamas leadership

  • Senior Hamas official killed in drone strike in Beirut

  • Gaza's displaced residents fearful of returning to the north

  • Israel to pull some troops from Gaza in preparation for long war

  • Israel pulling troops out of Gaza to pace itself for long-haul conflict

  • Israeli and Palestinian tour guides working to open dialogue in the U.S.

  • Israel announces plan to withdraw some troops from Gaza

  • Israel-Hamas tensions threaten shipping routes in Red Sea

  • Survivors of deadly Khan Younis attack taken to Gaza hospital

  • Netanyahu vows Israel-Hamas war will continue for ‘many more months’

  • Airstrikes hit refugee camps in central and southern Gaza

Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict

Fighting has intensified around Israel's northern border with Lebanon as Hezbollah announced that nine of its fighters were killed. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports on the potential escalation of war throughout the Middle East.Jan. 4, 2024

