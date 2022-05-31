Fighting intensifies as Russian forces close in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine

- Now Playing
Fighting intensifies as Russian forces close in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine04:16
- UP NEXT
Funerals to begin one week after Uvalde, Texas, school shooting06:29
How Black churches help drive voters to the polls14:40
Film industry hopes big movies bring audiences back to theaters this summer04:17
Zelenskyy reiterates offer for talks with Putin after Russian advances04:52
How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage05:54
The Curious Case of Depp v. Heard26:34
Religious leaders discuss faith and reproductive rights12:10
Jury deliberations are underway in Depp-Heard $50 million defamation trial03:33
Officials arrest 41 people in $3.8 million shoplifting ring in New York02:42
Monkeypox virus spreads around world02:53
Uvalde community bound by grief and in need of support01:42
Protestors demonstrate across NRA convention in Houston05:11
Puerto Ricans protest privatization of public beaches04:36
Analysis: The importance of Amber Heard’s legal team’s First Amendment argument07:57
Jury deliberations start in Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial, key moments from closing arguments08:02
911 call timeline reveals 'huge breakdown' in security at Uvalde elementary school08:17
NOW Tonight with Joshua Johnson - May 30 | NBC News NOW49:16
Heard would ‘have worse injuries’ if abuse claims were ‘a grand hoax,’ attorney says02:56
Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed ‘isn’t a hit piece on Johnny Depp,’ attorney says04:57
- Now Playing
Fighting intensifies as Russian forces close in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine04:16
- UP NEXT
Funerals to begin one week after Uvalde, Texas, school shooting06:29
How Black churches help drive voters to the polls14:40
Film industry hopes big movies bring audiences back to theaters this summer04:17
Zelenskyy reiterates offer for talks with Putin after Russian advances04:52
How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage05:54
Play All