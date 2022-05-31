IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Fighting intensifies as Russian forces close in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces are closing in on the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, one of the last Ukrainian-held towns in the Luhansk region, as fighting on the ground intensifies. NBC News’ Molly Hunter breaks down why Russian forces want to capture the Donbas region and whether Ukrainian forces could hold them off like they did in Mariupol. May 31, 2022

