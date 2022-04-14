IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fighting to preserve Black baseball history 75 years after Jackie Robinson integrated MLB

Fighting to preserve Black baseball history 75 years after Jackie Robinson integrated MLB

As baseball celebrates 75 years since Jackie Robinson became the first Black man to play in an MLB game, NBC News' Shaquille Brewster looks back on his legacy and how Robinson brought change to the league.April 14, 2022

