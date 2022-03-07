Final witnesses expected to testify in first Jan. 6 trial

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bill Cosby to remain free after Supreme Court declines to review sexual assault case02:34
Florida Gov. DeSantis says 'Don't Say Gay' bill was 'misrepresented' in the media00:19
Secy. Blinken says talks of banning Russian oil 'very actively' disscused within administration01:37
Now Playing
Final witnesses expected to testify in first Jan. 6 trial02:00
UP NEXT
Secy. Blinken says U.S. has credible evidence that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine03:52
Conflict in Ukraine pushes oil prices over $130 per barrel01:41
'I still feel pain': Couple shares impressions from the ground in Ukraine, leaving Kyiv04:24
Photojournalist describes seeing Russia invasion unfold through camera roll07:01
Ukrainian refugees find solace in neighboring European countries02:35
Indiana teacher faces battery charges after video shows him slapping student02:33
Biden grants Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians already in U.S.04:34
Owner of TikTok famous cat 'Pot Roast' being harassed by fans00:23
Family searching for answers in death of New Orleans college student03:01
Powerful moments nine days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine04:44
Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’02:10
Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine03:53
U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent03:26
How Ukrainian doctors in the U.S. are helping overwhelmed hospitals in their home country05:32
Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’05:10
Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country03:36
Final witnesses expected to testify in first Jan. 6 trial02:00
The prosecution is expected to call its final witnesses in the first trial of someone who participated in the January 6 Capitol riot, Guy Reffitt. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.March 7, 2022
Bill Cosby to remain free after Supreme Court declines to review sexual assault case02:34
Florida Gov. DeSantis says 'Don't Say Gay' bill was 'misrepresented' in the media00:19
Secy. Blinken says talks of banning Russian oil 'very actively' disscused within administration01:37
Now Playing
Final witnesses expected to testify in first Jan. 6 trial02:00
UP NEXT
Secy. Blinken says U.S. has credible evidence that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine03:52
Conflict in Ukraine pushes oil prices over $130 per barrel01:41