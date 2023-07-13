IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Finland's tensions with Russia escalate after the country joins NATO

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    One dead after hit-and-run near White House, suspect still at large

    03:28

  • Capitol rioter files defamation suit against Fox News, Tucker Carlson

    03:14

  • Seattle MLB All-Star game highlights women's leadership in sports

    04:21

  • Video shows failed attempt of Atlanta nail salon robbery

    00:37

  • Crypto exchange FTX bailed on Taylor Swift partnership

    03:03

  • Britney Spears says she was hit by security guard for NBA rookie

    02:04

  • FDA grants first ever approval for Alzheimer’s drug meant to slow disease

    02:57

  • Video shows Russian military plane harassing U.S. drones

    02:39

  • DoorDash driver seen cursing at customer for 25% tip

    04:18

  • Federal judge restricts White House from contact with social media companies

    02:41

  • Several unidentified males fire into Texas crowd, authorities say

    02:08

  • 73 sworn in as new U.S citizens at July 4th ceremony in New Hampshire

    02:09

  • New immigration law in Florida creates panic among undocumented workers

    04:32

  • Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney speaks out after Bud Light controversy

    02:54

  • Travis Scott not indicted for Astroworld deaths by Texas grand jury

    02:11

  • Crisis pregnancy center accused of misdiagnosing woman's ectopic pregnancy

    05:48

  • U.S Coast Guard recovers presumed human remains from Titan debris

    03:20

  • Madonna recovering after 'serious bacterial infection'

    01:45

  • Ireland pays artists basic income stipend in new pilot program

    02:49

NBC News NOW

Finland's tensions with Russia escalate after the country joins NATO

04:30

As President Biden visits newest NATO member Finland, tensions with neighboring Russia are escalating after years of neutrality. NBC News' Josh Lederman has the latest. July 13, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Finland's tensions with Russia escalate after the country joins NATO

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    One dead after hit-and-run near White House, suspect still at large

    03:28

  • Capitol rioter files defamation suit against Fox News, Tucker Carlson

    03:14

  • Seattle MLB All-Star game highlights women's leadership in sports

    04:21

  • Video shows failed attempt of Atlanta nail salon robbery

    00:37

  • Crypto exchange FTX bailed on Taylor Swift partnership

    03:03
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All