Firefighters struggle with mental health as wildfire season increases in intensity

- Now Playing
Firefighters struggle with mental health as wildfire season increases in intensity04:45
- UP NEXT
TikToker Gabbie Hanna's content prompts concern about mental health02:22
Hoda shares her three keys to happiness03:09
Family of man who died in custody files wrongful death lawsuit04:33
Feeling stressed out? Here’s how to use it to your advantage04:42
Veteran develops app to help stop relapse of substance abuse04:07
Author shares the ‘code’ he developed to help people find purpose04:39
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number shorted to 3 numbers00:28
Magnet therapy brings hope to people with depression04:24
Sheinelle Jones learns why having fun is essential to self-care | Wellness TODAY24:13
How to find more contentment in your everyday life04:46
Uvalde residents hitting roadblocks in accessing promised state mental health services02:25
How to find an LGBTQ health care provider | Wellness TODAY05:54
Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face02:21
Valerie Bertinelli tears up while discussing grief, mental health06:11
988 mental health hotline having difficulty launching in states02:46
Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation encouraging kindness to address nation’s mental health crisis06:32
Biden: 'There is a serious huge mental health crisis in this country'01:05
A song about antidepressants launches Em Beihold’s career04:38
Mind Matters: Fighting the youth mental health crisis24:31
- Now Playing
Firefighters struggle with mental health as wildfire season increases in intensity04:45
- UP NEXT
TikToker Gabbie Hanna's content prompts concern about mental health02:22
Hoda shares her three keys to happiness03:09
Family of man who died in custody files wrongful death lawsuit04:33
Feeling stressed out? Here’s how to use it to your advantage04:42
Veteran develops app to help stop relapse of substance abuse04:07
Play All