IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Firefighters struggle with mental health as wildfire season increases in intensity

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    TikToker Gabbie Hanna's content prompts concern about mental health 

    02:22

  • Hoda shares her three keys to happiness

    03:09

  • Family of man who died in custody files wrongful death lawsuit

    04:33

  • Feeling stressed out? Here’s how to use it to your advantage

    04:42

  • Veteran develops app to help stop relapse of substance abuse

    04:07

  • Author shares the ‘code’ he developed to help people find purpose

    04:39

  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number shorted to 3 numbers

    00:28

  • Magnet therapy brings hope to people with depression

    04:24

  • Sheinelle Jones learns why having fun is essential to self-care | Wellness TODAY

    24:13

  • How to find more contentment in your everyday life

    04:46

  • Uvalde residents hitting roadblocks in accessing promised state mental health services

    02:25

  • How to find an LGBTQ health care provider | Wellness TODAY

    05:54

  • Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

    02:21

  • Valerie Bertinelli tears up while discussing grief, mental health

    06:11

  • 988 mental health hotline having difficulty launching in states

    02:46

  • Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation encouraging kindness to address nation’s mental health crisis

    06:32

  • Biden: 'There is a serious huge mental health crisis in this country'

    01:05

  • A song about antidepressants launches Em Beihold’s career

    04:38

  • Mind Matters: Fighting the youth mental health crisis

    24:31

NBC News NOW

Firefighters struggle with mental health as wildfire season increases in intensity

04:45

One study found that around 20% of firefighters meet the criteria for PTSD at some point within their careers. NBC News’ Steve Patterson unpacks the effect fighting those wildfires has on mental health as some firefighters say they had no choice but to ask for help. Sept. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Firefighters struggle with mental health as wildfire season increases in intensity

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    TikToker Gabbie Hanna's content prompts concern about mental health 

    02:22

  • Hoda shares her three keys to happiness

    03:09

  • Family of man who died in custody files wrongful death lawsuit

    04:33

  • Feeling stressed out? Here’s how to use it to your advantage

    04:42

  • Veteran develops app to help stop relapse of substance abuse

    04:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All