IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Firewood program keeps Navajo communities warm where electricity is sparse

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns grow over use of IV drips at medical spas

    01:59

  • Previewing new laws set to take effect in 2024

    02:58

  • Japan issues tsunami warning after series of earthquakes are reported

    03:16

  • Colorado GOP asks Supreme Court to hear Trump primary eligibility case

    05:48

  • Tensions in Middle East rise as Iranian-backed militants increase military activity

    04:29

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq

    02:20

  • Egypt draws up plan to end the Israel-Hamas war

    06:15

  • Records released by House GOP show Biden emailed Hunter Biden’s business associate in 2014

    03:47

  • How National Geographic selects the ‘pictures of the year’

    04:38

  • Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant

    02:59

  • White House announces new steps toward launching American Climate Corps

    02:29

  • Appeals court rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia case out of state court

    04:16

  • Earthquake in China on course to be one of the deadliest in past decade

    03:22

  • Giuliani sued again by Georgia election workers for remarks after verdict

    03:25

  • Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

    03:48

  • Israeli military identifies hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza 

    04:13

  • Mark Meadows appeals ruling to move Georgia election case to federal court

    04:23

  • Jury deliberations continue in Giuliani defamation trial

    03:41

  • Tips on how to handle holiday season stress

    04:08

NBC News NOW

Firewood program keeps Navajo communities warm where electricity is sparse

03:15

Nearly a third of people living on the Navajo Nation reservation lack electricity and many live without running water, causing a heavy reliance on firewood to get them through the winter. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports on how one woman is working with a wood recycling program and creating jobs to keep the Navajo community warm.Jan. 3, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Firewood program keeps Navajo communities warm where electricity is sparse

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns grow over use of IV drips at medical spas

    01:59

  • Previewing new laws set to take effect in 2024

    02:58

  • Japan issues tsunami warning after series of earthquakes are reported

    03:16

  • Colorado GOP asks Supreme Court to hear Trump primary eligibility case

    05:48

  • Tensions in Middle East rise as Iranian-backed militants increase military activity

    04:29
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All