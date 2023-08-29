IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    First 10 prescription drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee GOP votes to silence once-expelled state rep. during special session

    01:09

  • Loch Ness Monster hunters launch massive search to foster new interest

    04:11

  • FIFA suspends Spanish soccer chief who kissed a player on the lips

    03:31

  • What Mark Meadows could gain if his case moves to federal court

    03:23

  • New York City and state face off in ongoing migrant crisis

    03:53

  • Doctors warn against TikTok trend of parents cracking an egg on their kids’ head

    02:46

  • How could Prigozhin’s death impact the Wagner mercenary group?

    03:37

  • Trump expected to surrender to an Atlanta jail

    03:37

  • GOP presidential hopefuls spar in first 2024 debate

    08:26

  • How political rhetoric has reshaped the meaning of ‘woke’

    03:57

  • Guy Nattiv on his new film ‘Golda’ focusing on Israel’s first female prime minister

    05:23

  • Trump expected to surrender in Georgia election interference case on Thursday

    08:08

  • What to expect from the first 2024 GOP debate

    02:55

  • New museum opens showcasing silent films made with Black casts

    02:47

  • Trump to surrender for alleged 2020 Georgia election interference

    04:06

  • Maui resident 'remains hopeful' after Biden's visit

    04:18

  • Biden vows to do ‘everything possible’ to help with Maui’s recovery

    04:27

  • 850 people believed to be missing in Maui wildfires

    04:22

  • California store owner shot and killed over pride flag

    00:33

NBC News NOW

First 10 prescription drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations

03:50

Medicare announced the names of the first 10 drugs that will be subject to price negotiation with the government under the Inflation Reduction Act. NBC News’ medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar talks about how price changes could affect individuals and general public health.Aug. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    First 10 prescription drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee GOP votes to silence once-expelled state rep. during special session

    01:09

  • Loch Ness Monster hunters launch massive search to foster new interest

    04:11

  • FIFA suspends Spanish soccer chief who kissed a player on the lips

    03:31

  • What Mark Meadows could gain if his case moves to federal court

    03:23

  • New York City and state face off in ongoing migrant crisis

    03:53
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All