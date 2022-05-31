IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    First Asian-American lead cast in Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen'

First Asian-American lead cast in Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen'

After six years on Broadway and numerous awards, the hit show “Dear Evan Hansen” is celebrating the first Asian-American actor to play the lead role of Evan Hansen, a bullied teen who is trying to cope with social anxiety. The show’s newest lead performer, Zachary Noah Piser, and President of the Child Mind Institute, Dr. Harold Koplewicz, joins News NOW to discuss how the show tackles mental health among teens and what they hope young people will take away from the show. May 31, 2022

    First Asian-American lead cast in Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen'

