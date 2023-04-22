IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
First-ever A.I. Fashion Week debuts in NYC

Hundreds of collections were submitted to the first-ever A.I. Fashion Week in New York City from designers around the world. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz is joined by model Sinead Bovell to discuss the future of technology and fashion. April 22, 2023

