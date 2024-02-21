IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
First gender-based hate crime trial continues in South Carolina
Feb. 21, 202403:22
NBC News NOW

First gender-based hate crime trial continues in South Carolina

03:22

The first federal gender-based hate crime trial is underway in South Carolina, where a man is facing charges for allegedly killing a transgender woman whom prosecutors say he was involved with romantically.Feb. 21, 2024

