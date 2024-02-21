First gender-based hate crime trial continues in South Carolina

- Now Playing
First gender-based hate crime trial continues in South Carolina03:22
- UP NEXT
Man arrested in Arizona stabbings wanted in NYC murder, police say02:08
Mass. man charged with murdering his wife sentenced in separate art fraud case01:37
Phoenix police arrest woman in 2005 case of newborn found dead in airport trash01:40
Suspect in Colorado dorm shooting was former roommate of one victim01:32
Alabama high court rules that frozen embryos are people02:06
Body of missing 11-year-old girl found in Texas00:54
Joel Osteen holds first Sunday service at Lakewood Church since shooting01:50
Police identify 2 victims found fatally shot in University of Colorado - Colorado Springs dorm01:23
Questions mount after 2 found fatally shot in dorm at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs01:45
Kansas City shooting survivor speaks out01:44
Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing02:08
Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial02:13
Judge cites history of Trump Org. in $355 million ruling02:05
Seattle police investigate knifepoint hijab theft as a hate crime02:03
'Not the outcome we wanted': Police find the body of the missing Ohio boy01:12
Pennsylvania mom convicted of strangling son faces life in prison01:46
Florida man wrongly convicted of murder awarded $14 million01:29
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' heated testimony over romantic relationship03:48
Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting02:40
- Now Playing
First gender-based hate crime trial continues in South Carolina03:22
- UP NEXT
Man arrested in Arizona stabbings wanted in NYC murder, police say02:08
Mass. man charged with murdering his wife sentenced in separate art fraud case01:37
Phoenix police arrest woman in 2005 case of newborn found dead in airport trash01:40
Suspect in Colorado dorm shooting was former roommate of one victim01:32
Alabama high court rules that frozen embryos are people02:06
Play All