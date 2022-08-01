IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New York issues state of emergency over monkeypox spread

    03:10

  • Trump, Pence-backed candidates to face off in Arizona’s GOP governor primary

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 Capitol rioter faces 15-year-sentence after ‘domestic terrorism’ conviction

    03:59

  • Death toll from Kentucky floods expected to rise as heavy rain continues

    03:52

  • What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?

    03:38

  • China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

    03:11

  • How to avoid being scammed via text message

    02:25

  • How soaring inflation, extreme heat are impacting vulnerable families in Arizona

    03:55

  • ICE uncovers migrant smuggling stash house in affluent Washington neighborhood

    04:37

  • Trump’s former acting chief of staff testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    03:28

  • Historic Kentucky flooding has ‘annihilated’ infrastructure, sheriff says

    02:40

  • Biden administration offers deal to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russian prison

    05:12

  • Beyonce’s album ‘Renaissance’ possibly leaked ahead of release

    04:33

  • Republican attorneys general sue Biden administration over school LGBTQ policies

    03:22

  • Manchin, Schumer reach deal on climate, tax and health care bill

    04:01

  • How the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike could impact your wallet

    05:06

  • China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan goes ahead

    00:37

  • Pope Francis heads to Quebec as ‘trip of penance’ to Canada continues

    02:44

  • Dangerous heat continues to scorch Northwest and Midwestern states

    02:56

NBC News NOW

First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade

01:48

The first ship carrying grain has left an Odesa port since the war in Ukraine began under a deal to help ease the global food crisis was reached after months of a Russian blockade on exports. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the details. Aug. 1, 2022

  • New York issues state of emergency over monkeypox spread

    03:10

  • Trump, Pence-backed candidates to face off in Arizona’s GOP governor primary

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 Capitol rioter faces 15-year-sentence after ‘domestic terrorism’ conviction

    03:59

  • Death toll from Kentucky floods expected to rise as heavy rain continues

    03:52

  • What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?

    03:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All