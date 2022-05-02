First lady Jill Biden to meet with refugees along Slovakia-Ukraine border

Odesa on lockdown over fears of Russian attacks on painful anniversary03:01
Cubans turn to cryptocurrency amid heavy U.S. sanctions02:46
Warrant issued for Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with missing inmate04:34
Lawmakers raise concerns about pro-crypto political donations03:19
Former NYPD officer found guilty of attacking police during Jan. 6 riot01:20
Several election deniers running to become secretaries of state in 202202:50
Baseball bat used by Jackie Robinson sells for $1 million00:17
Avalanche of leaks threatens Jan. 6 committee's hopes for blockbuster hearings02:06
ASPCA dog airlift program proves successful with 200,000 animals relocated02:56
New Broadway play 'POTUS' uses comedy to address gender inequality02:27
Special grand jury selection begins for probe into Trump election interference in Georgia02:47
Second Amazon warehouse votes on unionization in Staten Island, N.Y.04:09
Beijing implements strict restrictions with 'zero-Covid' policies amid rises in cases03:56
What to know about Eid-al Fitr, Islam's holiest holiday03:10
Ohio Senate primary tests Trump's influence over GOP after J.D. Vance endorsement03:43
- Now Playing
First lady Jill Biden to meet with refugees along Slovakia-Ukraine border01:19
- UP NEXT
New study sheds light on dogs' personalities challenging breed stereotypes06:58
Pressure mounts in partisan battle over Title 42 and border surge02:53
Watch: Good Samaritans help officer on California highway after alleged attack02:24
Massive landfill fire sparks during Indian heat wave, impacting air quality02:58
- UP NEXT
Odesa on lockdown over fears of Russian attacks on painful anniversary03:01
Cubans turn to cryptocurrency amid heavy U.S. sanctions02:46
Warrant issued for Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with missing inmate04:34
Lawmakers raise concerns about pro-crypto political donations03:19
Former NYPD officer found guilty of attacking police during Jan. 6 riot01:20
Several election deniers running to become secretaries of state in 202202:50
Play All