First missing Indigenous person alert issued in Colorado

- UP NEXT
House adjourns following sixth failed speaker vote00:22
‘Stop now, you TikTokers’: Andy Cohen calls out fake celebrity death prank01:11
Top U.S. colleges facing questions over prioritizing legacy candidates03:05
Buffalo community rallying around Damar Hamlin01:38
Man who drove Tesla off cliff with family inside charged with attempted murder01:19
33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm02:13
University of Idaho murders suspect being transported back to Idaho01:05
House temporarily adjourns after sixth failed Speaker vote06:18
Texas man accused of kidnapping woman met on Bumble app01:16
‘We did not expect’ to find survivors after car drove off California cliff, rescuer says03:08
FTX crash victim wants to see Sam Bankman-Fried ‘held accountable’03:41
Biden, McConnell to deliver remarks on infrastructure02:28
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest07:15
Can Kevin McCarthy secure votes to become speaker of the House?04:28
Watch: Cruise ship rescues migrants from crowded boat in Gulf of Mexico01:02
First openly transgender woman executed in Missouri00:49
Signs of support for Hamlin shine in Ohio, Niagara Falls00:50
40 years of eruptions: Kilauea Volcano02:06
Influx of migrants temporarily closes Florida national park04:26
Driver arrested for attempted murder after Tesla drove off California cliff02:30
- UP NEXT
House adjourns following sixth failed speaker vote00:22
‘Stop now, you TikTokers’: Andy Cohen calls out fake celebrity death prank01:11
Top U.S. colleges facing questions over prioritizing legacy candidates03:05
Buffalo community rallying around Damar Hamlin01:38
Man who drove Tesla off cliff with family inside charged with attempted murder01:19
33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm02:13
Play All