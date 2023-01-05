IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    House adjourns following sixth failed speaker vote

    00:22

  • ‘Stop now, you TikTokers’: Andy Cohen calls out fake celebrity death prank

    01:11

  • Top U.S. colleges facing questions over prioritizing legacy candidates

    03:05

  • Buffalo community rallying around Damar Hamlin

    01:38

  • Man who drove Tesla off cliff with family inside charged with attempted murder

    01:19

  • 33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm

    02:13

  • University of Idaho murders suspect being transported back to Idaho

    01:05

  • House temporarily adjourns after sixth failed Speaker vote

    06:18

  • Texas man accused of kidnapping woman met on Bumble app

    01:16

  • ‘We did not expect’ to find survivors after car drove off California cliff, rescuer says

    03:08

  • FTX crash victim wants to see Sam Bankman-Fried ‘held accountable’

    03:41

  • Biden, McConnell to deliver remarks on infrastructure

    02:28

  • Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest

    07:15

  • Can Kevin McCarthy secure votes to become speaker of the House?

    04:28

  • Watch: Cruise ship rescues migrants from crowded boat in Gulf of Mexico

    01:02

  • First openly transgender woman executed in Missouri

    00:49

  • Signs of support for Hamlin shine in Ohio, Niagara Falls

    00:50

  • 40 years of eruptions: Kilauea Volcano

    02:06

  • Influx of migrants temporarily closes Florida national park

    04:26

  • Driver arrested for attempted murder after Tesla drove off California cliff 

    02:30

NBC News NOW

First missing Indigenous person alert issued in Colorado

02:53

An alert has been issued for a 27-year-old man in Colorado in the first for the state’s new missing Indigenous person alert program. NBC News’ Valerie Castro reports on how other states are issuing their own programs as thousands of missing and murder cases involving Indigenous people remain unsolved. Jan. 5, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    House adjourns following sixth failed speaker vote

    00:22

  • ‘Stop now, you TikTokers’: Andy Cohen calls out fake celebrity death prank

    01:11

  • Top U.S. colleges facing questions over prioritizing legacy candidates

    03:05

  • Buffalo community rallying around Damar Hamlin

    01:38

  • Man who drove Tesla off cliff with family inside charged with attempted murder

    01:19

  • 33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm

    02:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All