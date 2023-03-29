First over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

- Now Playing
First over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval02:10
- UP NEXT
High-functioning anxiety: What are the signs and symptoms?03:38
What makes life worth living? Yale professor shares how to find joy04:36
Walking 10,000 steps daily is a 'fabricated’ goal, doctor says02:49
Allergy season becoming longer and stronger due to climate change01:40
Gigi Robinson shares health update on endometriosis journey04:22
New research could change how endometrial cancer is treated02:25
Woman loses 40lbs with Start TODAY — see the results05:21
How to cut down on the cost of prescription drugs03:43
How to prepare for the 2023 allergy season05:03
What is a ‘liquid biopsy’ and how does it monitor colorectal cancer?04:59
More children than ever being diagnosed with autism: CDC02:32
California lawmaker wants to ban foods containing harmful chemicals04:03
What a pediatrician, hairdresser and housecleaner want you to know06:55
Federal government announces organ transplant system overhaul plans01:55
How to protect yourself -- and your pets -- during tick season03:59
Home remedy hacks for headaches, hiccups, dry skin and more03:54
Rare syndrome shown to link tick bites and red meat intolerance02:59
How to make space for a moment of Zen in your day04:41
How to heal your body by nourishing with healthy foods05:52
- Now Playing
First over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval02:10
- UP NEXT
High-functioning anxiety: What are the signs and symptoms?03:38
What makes life worth living? Yale professor shares how to find joy04:36
Walking 10,000 steps daily is a 'fabricated’ goal, doctor says02:49
Allergy season becoming longer and stronger due to climate change01:40
Gigi Robinson shares health update on endometriosis journey04:22
Play All