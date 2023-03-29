IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    First over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    High-functioning anxiety: What are the signs and symptoms?

    03:38

  • What makes life worth living? Yale professor shares how to find joy

    04:36

  • Walking 10,000 steps daily is a 'fabricated’ goal, doctor says

    02:49

  • Allergy season becoming longer and stronger due to climate change

    01:40

  • Gigi Robinson shares health update on endometriosis journey

    04:22

  • New research could change how endometrial cancer is treated

    02:25

  • Woman loses 40lbs with Start TODAY — see the results

    05:21

  • How to cut down on the cost of prescription drugs

    03:43

  • How to prepare for the 2023 allergy season

    05:03

  • What is a ‘liquid biopsy’ and how does it monitor colorectal cancer?

    04:59

  • More children than ever being diagnosed with autism: CDC

    02:32

  • California lawmaker wants to ban foods containing harmful chemicals

    04:03

  • What a pediatrician, hairdresser and housecleaner want you to know

    06:55

  • Federal government announces organ transplant system overhaul plans

    01:55

  • How to protect yourself -- and your pets -- during tick season

    03:59

  • Home remedy hacks for headaches, hiccups, dry skin and more

    03:54

  • Rare syndrome shown to link tick bites and red meat intolerance

    02:59

  • How to make space for a moment of Zen in your day

    04:41

  • How to heal your body by nourishing with healthy foods

    05:52

NBC News NOW

First over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

02:10

The FDA announced the approval of an over-the-counter version of the opioid overdose treatment Narcan. NBC’s Dr. John Torres has more on why this decision has been a long time coming as advocates say the demand for the medicine is at an all-time high. Warning: Some viewers may find the footage difficult to watch. March 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    First over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    High-functioning anxiety: What are the signs and symptoms?

    03:38

  • What makes life worth living? Yale professor shares how to find joy

    04:36

  • Walking 10,000 steps daily is a 'fabricated’ goal, doctor says

    02:49

  • Allergy season becoming longer and stronger due to climate change

    01:40

  • Gigi Robinson shares health update on endometriosis journey

    04:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All