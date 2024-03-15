IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
First split liver transplant performed at NYU Langone 
March 15, 202402:59
First split liver transplant performed at NYU Langone 

02:59

The first-ever split liver transplant was performed for a child and an adult at NYU Langone medical center in New York. NBC News' Dr. Akshay Syal explains how this progressive procedure gave a 3-year-old boy a new lease on life and hope for the future of medicine. March 15, 2024

