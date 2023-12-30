IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

First Tesla Cybertruck accident reported in California

02:03

The first accident for a Tesla Cybertruck was reported in California after a Toyota Corolla crashed into the truck, according to California Highway Patrol. The Tesla driver sustained minor injury, but the investigation is ongoing. Dec. 30, 2023

