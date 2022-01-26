First-time gun buyers driving up sales as gun violence numbers increase
The FBI says 38 million firearm background checks were run in 2021 as a result of increased gun sales. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how the rise in sales coincides with the rise of gun violence. Jan. 26, 2022
