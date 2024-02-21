IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fishermen disqualified in tournament after failing polygraph test
Feb. 21, 202402:31
    Fishermen disqualified in tournament after failing polygraph test

Fishermen disqualified in tournament after failing polygraph test

02:31

Fishermen in Connecticut were disqualified in a fishing tournament after failing a polygraph test. One man caught a 15-pound blue fin that would have won his team the second place price of $7,500. Feb. 21, 2024

