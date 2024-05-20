IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Iran declares 5 days of mourning after president dies in helicopter crash
May 20, 202402:34

  • ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes

    Iran declares 5 days of mourning after president dies in helicopter crash

    Watch: IAEA chief leads a minute's silence for Iranian president and foreign minister

  • Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

  • Video said to show helicopter crash site where Iranian President Raisi was killed

  • Iranian video shows Red Crescent workers carrying covered body on a stretcher

  • Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and others found dead at the site of a helicopter crash

  • Hamas among the first to respond to the death of the Iranian president

  • Death of Iranian president could see rise of Revolutionary Guard

  • Search for Iran’s president underway after helicopter crash

  • Sen. Schumer: No evidence of ‘foul play’ in Iranian president’s helicopter crash

  • Group prayers take place in Tehran for Iran’s president following chopper crash

  • Afghanistan pounded by deadly flooding after heavy seasonal rains

  • Mexican taco stand earns first Michelin star

  • Trucks carry aid from new U.S.-built pier in Gaza

  • Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza

  • Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza

  • Video shows Ukrainian forces fighting Russian troops on the front line in the Kharkiv region

  • Watch: Squid captured by underwater camera that it mistook for food

  • U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid

Iran declares 5 days of mourning after president dies in helicopter crash

Iran’s supreme leader has declared five days of national mourning after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash. It has been reported that the helicopter encountered heavy fog in a mountainous region of the country before it crashed. NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports on the details of the crash and how the international community is reacting to the incident.May 20, 2024

