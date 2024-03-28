IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Flipping the Script: William Stanford Davis on landing his breakthrough role on 'Abbott Elementary'
March 28, 202404:21
"Abbott Elementary" fan favorite William Stanford Davis, who plays the school's custodian Mr. Johnson, speaks about landing his breakthrough acting role in his 70s, saying, 'It's like I'm living in a dream, I'm in pinch myself mode." He also told NBC News' Joe Fryer why he appreciates working on a TV show focused on education.March 28, 2024

