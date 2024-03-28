- Now Playing
Flipping the Script: William Stanford Davis on landing his breakthrough role on 'Abbott Elementary'04:21
- UP NEXT
March Madness: Steve Kornacki breaks down the Sweet 16 games04:39
TODAY’s ‘Sweets 16’ Bracket gets a tie between cookies, ice cream01:13
Jerry Seinfeld shares details of upcoming Pop-Tarts movie01:42
Heather McMahan on comedy event, hosting awards shows, more12:21
Maya Rudolph, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon talk ‘Loot’ Season Two07:39
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez on exploring her comedic chops in 'Loot'04:26
Giancarlo Esposito on why he’s keen on taking up sinister roles05:29
TODAY’s ‘Sweets 16’ Bracket: See which treats make it to semifinals01:08
'Shrinking' co-creator Brett Goldstein to guest star in Season 200:53
Chris Hemsworth holds Matt Damon's hand as he gets a tattoo00:49
Kristen Stewart goes day drinking with Seth Meyers! See a preview00:59
NBC News cuts ties with former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel00:19
Cristina Henríquez on how a notebook led to 'The Great Divide'06:16
Kathie Lee and Cassidy Gifford weigh in on cowboy baby names05:33
Kathie Lee, Cassidy Gifford talk working together on ‘The Baxters’07:21
Becky Lynch on her journey to WWE, life as a mom04:48
Chuck Scarborough marks 50 years at NBC: ‘It sneaks up on you’02:34
See the 1st round of winning treats of TODAY’s ‘Sweets 16' Bracket01:04
Shohei Ohtani addresses sports gambling scandal for first time02:22
- Now Playing
Flipping the Script: William Stanford Davis on landing his breakthrough role on 'Abbott Elementary'04:21
- UP NEXT
March Madness: Steve Kornacki breaks down the Sweet 16 games04:39
TODAY’s ‘Sweets 16’ Bracket gets a tie between cookies, ice cream01:13
Jerry Seinfeld shares details of upcoming Pop-Tarts movie01:42
Heather McMahan on comedy event, hosting awards shows, more12:21
Maya Rudolph, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon talk ‘Loot’ Season Two07:39
Play All