FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: Drag queen Monet X Change speaks about her new album and RuPaul
May 16, 202404:21
    FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: Drag queen Monet X Change speaks about her new album and RuPaul

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: Drag queen Monet X Change speaks about her new album and RuPaul

04:21

Drag queen Monet X Change, who came to fame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” sits down with NBC News’ Joe Fryer to speak about her second album, “Grey Rainbow Vol. 1" and how she incorporates opera into her music.May 16, 2024

