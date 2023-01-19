IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting on the set of 'Rust,' D.A. says

Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drink

Rapper Flo Rida was awarded more than $82 million in a legal battle against the makers of Celsius energy drink after an endorsement deal went wrong. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what both sides were arguing in the case and why a jury found Celsius to be in the wrong. Jan. 19, 2023

